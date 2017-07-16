Several injured after tour bus overturned in St. Croix Co. crash

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said eight people were taken to the hospital when a tour bus overturned Saturday afternoon after a crash in the town of Somerset.



In a press release, the sheriff said deputies responded to a three vehicle crash on State Highway 35 at 200th Avenue at about 2:15 p.m.



Authorities said 19-year-old Hannah Erickson, from Somerset, was headed north on STH 35 and stopped suddenly to make a left turn onto 200th Avenue. They said 20-year-old Mackenzie Marty, also from Somerset, was driving north on 35 as well and to avoid a crash, she went onto the shoulder of the road in an effort to drive around Erickson's car.



According to the press release, Marty over-corrected and went into the southbound lane of STH 35. That's when she hit a Van Hool tour bus, driven by 48-year-old David Harris from Ramsey, Minnesota, causing the bus to go into the west ditch and overturn.



The sheriff said the bus was carrying 41 people at the time of the crash, including the driver. Eight passengers were transported to Westfields Hospital in New Richmond and Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater with non-life threatening injuries. Erickson was not injured in the crash and Marty was evaluated by EMS at the scene, but not taken to the hospital.



Officials said the bus is owned by Lorenz Bus Service and was traveling from Lindstrom, MN to Warwick, New York as part of a tour. The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.



They were assisted at the scene by the New Richmond Fire and EMS, Somerset Fire and Rescue, Somerset Police, Lakeview EMS and the Wisconsin State Patrol.