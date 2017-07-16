Eau Claire crews search for missing person in Chippewa River

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Authorities in Eau Claire spent Sunday on the Chippewa River, searching for a person they say went missing near the river in Phoenix Park on Saturday.



The Eau Claire Police Department isn't identifying the missing person just yet, but they said crews were notified Sunday that the subject was last seen fishing along the river at about 6:00 or 7:00 p.m. Saturday.



On Sunday, the Eau Claire Fire Department sent two boats into the water in a effort to find the person. Rescues crews called off their search as the sun set Sunday evening, but police told News 18 they'll likely resume the effort come Monday.



They said officials will discuss bringing in more resources, like blood hounds to track the person, in the hope they are somewhere along the shoreline.



Authorities said they will release more information about the search in the coming days.



**This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.**