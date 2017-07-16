MISSING: Eau Claire man reported missing, authorities continue water search

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire rescue divers can be seen in the river near Phoenix Park on Monday.

News 18 has a reporter on scene, who said blood hounds just finished searching along the river banks late Monday morning. Eau Claire police told News 18 there is good indication Mark T. Schwendinger, 47 of Eau Claire, was in the area and didn't leave, but with so much foot traffic in the area, it's difficult to confirm.

News 18 reported Schwendinger was last seen fishing near the river confluence in Phoenix Park in the afternoon of July 15.

Eau Claire rescue divers are now in the river to continue water search efforts. Schwendinger is described as a male/white, brown hair, hazel eyes, 5'7" and 230 pounds.

If you have information as to Schwendinger's whereabouts, or if you saw him on July 15, 2017 in Phoenix Park, please contact Detective Lieutenant Derek Thomas at 715-839-6281.

Posted on July 17, 2017 at 11:05 a.m.:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information on a missing person who they say went missing near the river in Phoenix Park on Saturday.

Eau Claire police are searching for Mark T. Schwendinger, 47, of Eau Claire, who was last seen fishing near the river in Phoenix Park in the afternoon of July 15.

Authorities said search efforts have been underway in the water and will continue Monday. Schwendinger is described as a male/white, brown hair, hazel eyes, 5'7" and 230 pounds.

If you have information as to Schwendinger's whereabouts, or if you saw him on July 15, 2017 in Phoenix Park, please contact Detective Lieutenant Derek Thomas at 715-839-6281.

Posted on July 16, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Authorities in Eau Claire spent Sunday on the Chippewa River, searching for a person they say went missing near the river in Phoenix Park on Saturday.



The Eau Claire Police Department isn't identifying the missing person just yet, but they said crews were notified Sunday that the subject was last seen fishing along the river at about 6:00 or 7:00 p.m. Saturday.



On Sunday, the Eau Claire Fire Department sent two boats into the water in a effort to find the person. Rescues crews called off their search as the sun set Sunday evening, but police told News 18 they'll likely resume the effort come Monday.



They said officials will discuss bringing in more resources, like blood hounds to track the person, in the hope they are somewhere along the shoreline.



Authorities said they will release more information about the search in the coming days.



**This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.**