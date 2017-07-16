NWL Sunday: Express 5, Loggers 4

La Crosse (WQOW) -- The Express once again find themselves in another one run game, only this time, Eau Claire hangs on, topping La Crosse, 5-4.

Once down 2-0 after 1, the Express battled back, first scoring 2 runs in the 4th on a pair of RBI ground outs, then 3 runs in the 5th on Zach Ashford's 2-RBI single, building a 5-2 lead. The Loggers answered quickly, Korey Lee pulling La Crosse within one with an RBI base hit in the 5th. From there, Eau Claire's bullpen took care of business, Josh Gaworski escaping a jam with a strikeout in the 6th, and the duo of Craig Colen and Victor Chavez pitching 2 innings of scoreless baseball, helping the Express even their second half record at 6-6 heading into the All-Star Break.

The Express next play on Thursday, July 20th, beginning a home-and-home series with the Loggers in La Crosse - Zach Gilles and Victor Chavez will represent Eau Claire in the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 18th at 7:05 P.M.