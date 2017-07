Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another local baseball talent makes his college decision official today.

Eau Claire Memorial Junior Zach Gustafson announces via Twitter that he has verbally committed to play baseball at Division 1 East Carolina University. Gustafson pitched for the Old Abes in the Division 1 Sectional Final against Eau Claire North this past season, and returns to the Memorial's lineup for his senior season next year.

You can find his tweet here.