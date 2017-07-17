The 120th Northern Wisconsin Sate Fair went off without a hitch in Chippewa Falls

Sunday in the Chippewa Valley had warm temperatures, that allowed for people to get out enjoy the last day of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Hundreds came out to take part in the family fun. There were several attractions such as farm animals, carnival rides, and of course food.

Organizers said for the weekend, they surpassed last years total of over 90,000, however they will not have the official numbers until later this week.

“The 120th edition of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair was just fabulous,with the new stage and grandstand all of the customers could easily get in to see the main stage acts”, Manager Rusty Volk told News 18.

Organizers also said the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is one of the state's oldest and best traditions and every year they look forward to putting it together for such a great community.