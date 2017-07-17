Fierce Freedom fundraiser to help end modern slavery in the Chippewa Valley, around the word

Organizers of Fierce Freedom said slavery still exists in the Chippewa Valley and in many other places around the world.

They said most people believe slavery ended with the Emancipation Proclamation, however modern slavery is still a reality.

On Sunday evening, at Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, the community came together for "The Just Us" pasta dinner sponsored by Fierce Freedom, an organization that fights against human trafficking and bonded slavery in the Chippewa Valley, and around the world.

The dinner runs in conjunction with a race Wednesday night, to raise money and awareness to stop modern slavery.

“With human trafficking there is no poster child. It can happen to any age, any race, any socioeconomic status,” said Jody Emerson, with Fierce Freedom.

The problem can be found in several countries, including the United States. It was reported by CNN that there are between 21 and 45 million slaves currently worldwide.