Game of Thrones premier watch party at Orpheum theater

Madison (WKOW) -- Thronies gathered at the Orpheum Theater in Madison Sunday night, to see the debut of the latest season of the popular HBO show Game of Thrones.

People were encouraged to dress up for a costume contest, play some trivia, and watch the season premier on a large movie screen.

Organizers say the hype is here because the end of the series is near.

"This series has been gaining interest every season, and with this being the last season, people are really excited about it, especially since they are able to see it on a huge screen, and because the Orpheum used to be a movie theater," says Alexa Williams, Marketing Manager for the Orpheum.

"There is nostalgia to it so I think people are really eager to participate."

Williams also says the theater expected a full house with over 1,000 people RSVP'd to the event.