Montello home explodes Sunday morning

Montello (WKOW) -- Two people were hurt after a home exploded Sunday morning in Marquette County.



Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney tells 27 News the sheriff's office got a call about a house explosion on White Lake Court around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people were in the house but were able to get out. They were taken to a hospital in Portage with injuries, but they are expected to recover.



Authorities say the house is destroyed. Sheriff's investigators and fire officials are looking into what caused the house to explode. They're considering a possible gas leak.