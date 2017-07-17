Missing Portage Co. teen, last seen with sex offender - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Missing Portage Co. teen, last seen with sex offender

Posted:

Portage Co. (WAOW) -- A 16 year-old Portage County girl is still missing after last being seen leaving a house with a sex offender Saturday afternoon, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office. 

Rayna N. Griffin was last seen leaving a house in the Town of Hull with a registered sex offender. 

The sex offender, described by the sheriff's office only as a male, was taken into custody in Wisconsin Rapids, but Rayna was not with him. 

Rayna is described as a black female,  five-feet tall, and weighs 135 pounds. She had two braids in her hair and was last seen wearing black pants, a grey t-shirt and a gold chain. 

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Rayna, you are asked to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 715-346-1400.

