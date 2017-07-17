7/17: July & August events at ECCT - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire (ECCT) -- There are several productions coming to the Eau Claire Children's Theater this summer.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX:

  •  July 20 & 21 at The Oxford

Meet the mischievous Mr. Fox and all of his friends as they go on adventures, based on the popular children's book by Roald Dahl

MADAGASCAR:

  • July 26-30 at the State Theater

Join Alex the lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and the Penguins on their unexpected journey as they escape from the Central Park Zoo and travel to Madagascar!This hilarious adaptation of the Dreamworks movie will be a treat for anyone who likes to "Move It, Move It" as we close out our 28th season.
 
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS:

  •  August 2 at The Oxford

Alice meets the Red Queen, the White Queen and plays an enchanted game of chess in this musical adaptation of the Lewis Carroll novel
 
MISCAST 2017:

  •  August 11 & 12 at The Oxford

When a male singer performs a song originally written for a female singer and vice versa the results can be humorous and often thoughtfully touching. This biennial event is back in an all new version with new songs with new twists.

