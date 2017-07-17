Elk Mound house fire a total loss, being considered as suspicious

Elk Mound (WQOW) - Authorities are considering an early Monday morning house fire to be suspicious.

Chippewa Fire District crews responded to a two-story house fire on the 2000 block of 40th Street in Elk Mound shortly after 3:30 a.m.

According to a press release, fire crews said a neighbor told them the house had been vacant for many years. Crews said the house may have been burning for an extended period of time before it was noticed. They said the house is considered a total loss.

Fire crews said at this time, the fire is being considered as suspicious. Authorities said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Traffic in the area had to be restricted for a period of time due to the reconstruction and modification of 40th Street for the State Highway 29 Project.