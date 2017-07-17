Stay cool. Stay hydrated. Beat the heat.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As heat indices reach close to the 90s this week, Eau Claire health officials are urging you to keep cool.

Health officials said if you do not have air conditioning in your home, you should find air-conditioned facilities or stay with family or neighbors who have air conditioning.

According to a press release, from 2011-2015, Wisconsin had 48 confirmed heat-related deaths. Most of these deaths were people over the age of 65.

Eau Claire City-County health officials said heat exhaustion can cause:

fainting

rash

tiredness

nausea

clammy, moist or hot/dry skin

heat stroke

If heat-related symptoms appear, you should take action to lower your body temperature by taking a cool shower, bath or wearing wet clothing.

In addition to making sure you're staying cool, health officials are asking you to check on older or isolated neighbors who may need assistance.