POLICE: Man poses as Dish Network employee, forces way into Granton home

Clark County (WQOW) - A suspicious activity in Clark County has authorities urging everyone to keep an eye out for the same incident in their area.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a man pushed his way into a home after stating he worked for Dish Network.

According to a press release, the man drove a light blue truck to a home in the Granton area, told the homeowner he worked for Dish Network and asked if the homeowner had the Dish service.

Authorities said after a short conversation, the man pushed his way into the home and asked to see their remote. Police said the man went over items on the remote before leaving.

Officials said the light, blue truck was seen in the area and had a similar contact with a different residence earlier.

They said it appeared the man was "checking out" different houses in the neighborhood.

If someone pushes their way into your home or refuses to leave, authorities are urging you to call 911. If possible, try to get a license plate number of the vehicle.