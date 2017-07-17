Woman, 59, who tried for decades to get pregnant gives birth

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papers

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planet

New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump

A man charged with killing a stranger by pushing him into the path of a New York City subway train has been acquitted.

Arizona authorities are back in federal court in Tucson this week in a battle against a 2010 state law targeting ethnic studies in public schools that resulted in the shuttering of a popular Mexican-American studies program.

Oklahoma prosecutor plans to try a white former police officer a fourth time in the shooting death of his daughter's black boyfriend.

Federal prosecutors have quietly unsealed an indictment saying three members of the MS-13 street gang were among those responsible for the April massacre of four young men found hacked to death in a Long Island park.

The Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act hinges in part on enticing young adults into the insurance market, but they're a tough sell.

Adults, teens and children as young as 2 were enjoying a summer afternoon by cooling off in an Arizona creek when the gentle waters turned deadly.

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump.

The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.

California lawmakers are nearing a high-stakes decision that will decide the fate of a climate initiative that Gov. Jerry Brown holds up as a model to be replicated around the world to confront rising global temperatures.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - During nearly four decades of marriage, Akosua Budu Amoako and her husband tried to have a child, without success. But last month, at age 59, Budu gave birth to her first child after fertility treatments.

The full-term 7-pound, 4-ounce boy was born June 15 at Bellevue Woman's Center in Niskayuna, near Albany. He's named after his father, Isaiah Somuah Anim.

"They're doing super, very well," Dr. Khushru Irani, who delivered the baby, told The Associated Press on Monday. The couple, he added, "are so happy about the whole thing."

Budu said she and her 59-year-old husband, who live in Schenectady, had tried for years to get pregnant naturally after they married 38 years ago, but they eventually stopped trying. Then last year, after learning that a 60-year-old woman in the couple's homeland of Ghana gave birth to triplets after fertility treatments, the couple, both medical professionals at a local hospital, decided to try once again to have a child.

Irani said he was apprehensive at first, noting the risks of complications that can arise from giving birth at such an advanced age.

"Initially, when I saw her, I'm saying no, it's not a good idea for your health to have a baby at your age," the doctor said. "But they were very insistent and they wanted to try it out."

Budu underwent in vitro fertilization at an Albany-area clinic using her husband's sperm and a donor egg. The entire process, from initial screening to successful fertilization, cost $20,000 and took about a year, the elder Amin told the newspaper.

"We haven't gotten much sleep, but I feel fine and I think he already knows our voices," Budu told the Times Union.

The couple, who came to the United States in 2005, are naturalized U.S. citizens.

"And our son is born an American, and a New Yorker," Amin said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.