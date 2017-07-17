Naked burglar consumes whiskey and muffins before falling asleep

APPLETON (WKOW) - An Appleton resident arrived home Saturday night to find a burglar in his birthday suit in her bed.

According to WBAY, the Appleton Police Department searched the South Memorial Drive home and found the bare naked burglar hiding in a shower enclosure.

Officers also discovered the man had consumed the woman's whiskey and had eaten some blueberry muffins. A bag of marijuana was found near the suspect's clothing.

Police say the victim did not know the suspect, identified as Bradley T. Braxton of Oshkosh.

Braxton broke a door on the main level of the home to get inside.

A news release from Appleton PD states: "While admitting breaking into the residence to officers and confessing to recent meth use, the suspect denied possession of the marijuana."

Braxton was booked into the Outagamie County Jail on tentative charges of burglary, damage to property, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana. He's also facing bail jumping charges as he was out on bond for a separate crime.