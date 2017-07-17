Suspect in custody after high speed chase in Trempealeau County

Independence (WQOW) - A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a high speed chase in Trempealeau County.

On Sunday, shortly before 2 a.m., the Independence Police Department attempted to stop Romiro A. Pillado-Salgado, 22, for a traffic violation. Police said Pillado-Salgado then drove off and led officers on a high speed chance within the City of Independence and the Township of Burnside.

Authorities said Pillado-Salgado avoided a set of spike strips while traveling on County Road X. Officials said Pillado-Salgado made his way back to Independence, where he drove through a yard.

A sergeant with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department set up spike strips on State Road Highway 93 (Washington Street) near Adams Street in Independence.

Authorities said Pillado-Salgado stopped his vehicle just before the spike strips and was taken into custody without incident to the Trempealeau County Jail. They said he faces charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, OWI first offense and an outstanding warrant.