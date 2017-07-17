Guilty plea for Siren man accused of making terroristic threats on Facebook

Wisconsin (WQOW) - In court on Monday, a Burnett County teen, whose social media posts forced schools to close or be put on lock down in May, pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats.

Jacob Wicklund, 19, from Siren, will learn his sentence later in July.

It was May 9 when his Facebook post was found, prompting the Grantsburg School District to close and evacuate, as well as schools in Siren and Webster to go into lock down.

According to the complaint, the Facebook post read:

“This is the day I've decided to become a school shooter.”

"You (expletive) will get the justice you deserve. I will as well, but I'll tell you now -- it's not jail.”

Wicklund's stepfather told detectives the teen is bi-polar and had drug and alcohol issues and, in the past, has followed through on his threats.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27.