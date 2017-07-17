FIRE CHIEF: Altoona Encore fire not suspicious in nature - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

FIRE CHIEF: Altoona Encore fire not suspicious in nature

Posted:

Altoona (WQOW) - Authorities have ended their investigation into what might have caused a local bar and grill to go up in flames.

RELATED: Altoona Encore fire investigation begins

The fire at Encore Bar and Grill happened in mid-February. On Monday, Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman told News 18 the fire is not suspicious in nature, and their investigation has concluded.

News 18 reached out to the owner of Encore for a possible cause but have not yet heard back. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.