FIRE CHIEF: Altoona Encore fire not suspicious in nature

Altoona (WQOW) - Authorities have ended their investigation into what might have caused a local bar and grill to go up in flames.
The fire at Encore Bar and Grill happened in mid-February. On Monday, Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman told News 18 the fire is not suspicious in nature, and their investigation has concluded.
News 18 reached out to the owner of Encore for a possible cause but have not yet heard back.
