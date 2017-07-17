FIRE CHIEF: Altoona Encore fire not suspicious in nature

Altoona (WQOW) - Authorities have ended their investigation into what might have caused a local bar and grill to go up in flames.

The fire at Encore Bar and Grill happened in mid-February. On Monday, Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman told News 18 the fire is not suspicious in nature, and their investigation has concluded.

News 18 reached out to the owner of Encore for a possible cause but have not yet heard back.