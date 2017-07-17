Eau Claire police crack down on cars failing to yield at crosswalks

Eau Claire (WQOW) - When it comes to the rules of the road, you know to use a blinker when you turn and to avoid using your cellphone, but do you know exactly what to do when you see someone at an intersection?



The Eau Claire Police Department spent Monday setting up a sting on the city's streets and crosswalks.



"Pedestrians, bicyclists, anybody riding an electric cart, that would be in a cross walk, they begin into the cross walk they certainly need to be careful not to lurch out into the roadway," said Tim Golden, the patrol lieutenant for the Eau Claire Police Department.



State law said motorists must yield to a person using a crosswalk, but if a person is not using a crosswalk, it is the pedestrian's responsibility to wait for the car to pass.



"Downtown is loaded with projects going on right now," Golden said. "It's very busy, but with that increase comes increase foot traffic. It's a reminder to the public of what their responsibilities are and ultimately it comes down to safety."



There were 15 citations given out for vehicles failing to yield in 2016 in Eau Claire, but police are not planning to issue tickets during their crackdown in 2017.



By disobeying the law, you can set yourself up for bigger problems, like what News 18 witnessed Monday.



"Based on this traffic stop, while the initial issue was for the crosswalk violation, the driver does not have a valid driver's license," Officer Tyler Larsen said.



It sends a reminder to all. Keep your eyes on the road to avoid blue and red in your rear-view mirror.