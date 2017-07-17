Mosquito species capable of spreading Zika virus found in Wisconsin

Madison (WQOW) - It's impossible to avoid mosquitoes in the summer months, but now, it's more important than ever to protect yourself from the biting bugs.

A mosquito species capable of transmitting the Zika virus was found in Dane County.

Researchers at UW-Madison and Dane County health officials said although the species is here, there is no evidence of Zika-infected mosquitoes in the state.

This is the first documentation of this species of mosquito in Wisconsin or any neighboring states.

Officials said the discovery of the species is unlikely to indicate an elevated risk of locally transmitted Zika virus.