Eau Claire area volunteers help with flood damage

A group of local volunteers drove down to Southeastern Wisconsin on Monday afternoon to help with flood relief.

Within the past week, the American Red Cross of Western Wisconsin has sent about a dozen volunteers to the Milwaukee area to help with clean up.

According to the Journal Sentinel, more than 700 residents reported flood damage to Unshaken County Emergency Management after major flooding in the region last week.

Volunteers are assigned to various tasks depending on the needs from the damage.

The volunteers from the Eau Claire Area plan on spending ten days in Milwaukee to help relieve affected residents.

"I like giving back to the community because it makes me feel good. I'm living in a home that has not been affected, and I have the time right now and I've been training to do this. Now is my opportunity to give back to people who are affected," said Steve Schleppegrell, who is a Red Cross volunteer.

The Red Cross of Western Wisconsin said there are enough volunteers state-wide to help with the flooding, so they haven't had to call other states for further assistance.

If you would like to volunteer for the Western Wisconsin Red Cross, visit their website for opportunities in the area and in the state of Wisconsin.

