Soft stool found in Fairfax Pool causes temporary closure

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Fairfax Municipal Pool re-opened on Monday morning after temporarily closing down Saturday afternoon because of a "sick stool" incident.

Manager and lifeguards were alerted about the stool in the pool, which was determined to be diarrhea. The pool was immediately evacuated after following precautions.

"Our protocol is to be on the safe side. Shut the pool down, raise our chlorine levels for the recommended time that the CDC says, and then re-open after those contact hours happen and then get the chlorine levels back to a safe level. That just takes a long time. That's why we were shut down all day Sunday," said Chad Duerkop, the Fairfax Pool facilities supervisor.

Duerkop said draining the pool and refilling it would take three to four weeks, but the high levels of chlorine are enough to kill potential bacteria in soft stool, called Cryptosporidium.

"Crypto" can cause symptoms like stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and a fever according to the CDC.

Managers want to remind parents and swimmers to stay home form public places if you're feeling sick and to use the bathroom regularly during pool visits. Swimmers that aren't potty trained should be wearing swim diapers at all times.