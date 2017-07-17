LATEST: Body of missing Eau Claire man found in river

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police have spent part of Sunday night and all of Monday searching for a missing Eau Claire man near Phoenix Park.

News 18 has learned that the search is over.

Police have confirmed they pulled the body of Mark Schwendinger, 47, of Eau Claire, out of the river. Media and family were asked to vacate the area shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., News 18 saw a white bag put into a nearby ambulance.

Police said Schwendinger was last seen fishing near the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers in Phoenix Park Saturday evening. Early Monday afternoon, a fishing pole was pulled out of the river, and crews were able to focus their search.

A lot about his death remains a mystery at this hour, but Battalion Chief Joe Kelly told News 18 earlier on Monday, there are known undercurrents in the river, and several people have drowned in the same location over the years.

Earlier Monday, the search started with a blood hound brought in by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said there was good indication that Schwendinger was at that location near the boat launch and didn't leave.

Rescue divers with the Eau Claire Fire Department spent most of the day searching the banks of the Eau Claire River, a search that was concentrated on the Phoenix Park side.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 on-air and online for the very latest.