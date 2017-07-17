Wisconsin State Amateur Golf - First Round

Oconomowoc (WQOW) -- After one round of the 117th-annual Wisconsin State Amateur Golf Tournament, Eau Claire's Matt Tolan is tied for third.



Tolan shoots a 67, which puts him on stroke back of co-leaders Philip Johnson (Colgate) and Ben Skogen (Onalaska).



Spring Valley's Tyler Leach is tied for eighth, with Garrett Loomis of River Falls and New Richmond's Jason Zahradka both tied for 34th.



Wisconsin State Amateur leaderboard:

https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1759/contest/5/leaderboard.htm