Zach Gilles, Victor Chavez of Express headed to NWL All-Star Game

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express will have two players taking part in Tuesday's Northwoods League All-Star Game in Wausau, outfielder Zach Gilles, and relief pitcher Victor Chavez.



Both players are in their first NWL season, so being named as All-Stars is a big honor, and something of a surprise for both Chavez and Gilles.



"When I first got the word I was real excited," says Gilles, a McDonell Central H.S. alum, "I mean, just a blessing, I guess, just be able to play in the All-Star Game, be able to play with some of the best players in the league, it's just going to be a great experience and just have a good time. I just wanted to come in and do the best I could, I guess it's been a little bit of a surprise."



"I was very shocked, honestly," Chavez says, "I didn't find out until I got on the bus, my teammates told me, they started congratulating me, so it was definitely a cool experience, I got on Facebook and checked the Northwoods page, I saw my name on there with Gilles', it was fun, it was exciting."



Tuesday's Northwoods League All-Star Game is set to begin at 7:05 P.M.