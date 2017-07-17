Eau Claire Plan Commission approves Fleet Farm proposal

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Plan Commission approved rezoning an area needed to bring a new Fleet Farm store to south Eau Claire.



The company is looking to build near the intersection of I-94 and Highway 93. The rezoning request calls for three commercial lots. Jenny Ebert, the chair of the commission, says the largest lot would be used to house the retail store, while the other two parcels would be used for a restaurant and convenient store.



The proposal would also require Town Hall Road to be pushed back from Highway 93 by 182 feet. Ebert says the city estimates that the Fleet Farm would bring around 13,000 cars to the area each day.



The plan commission approved the proposal, which will now go back to the city council July 24 for a vote.

If approved, the company hopes to open the store in the fall of 2018.

