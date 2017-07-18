Supporting Manitowoc two-year-old's journey with Leukemia

WHITELAW, Wis. (WBAY) A two-year-old Manitowoc boy's journey with leukemia has garnered support from Finland to Australia.

Last month, Bry's journey took a turn for the better. It was February when the Breys heard the news that their son had Leukemia.

"It was hard to hear that. It was," said Greg Brey, Adam’s father.

But by June, Adam was in remission, and now with a lot of photos from people around the country and world. It started as an idea on Facebook to show support for Adam while he was in the hospital.

The photos included "Adam's Army" or "stronger than Superman" in photos.

"Put the picture up in his room and people started going with it, and it kept growing and growing," said Greg.

"We did the whole United States, and then we started getting some overseas, too, which is just amazing," said Amanda Brey, Adam’s mother.

Saturday was Adam's benefit in Whitelaw to help his family pay for the medical costs.

"Fundraiser has been humbling,” Amanda said. “It was just supposed to be something small and it kept growing. We ran out of table space with silent auction items."

From strangers sending in photos of support, to the community going above and beyond to help, the Breys are grateful for the support.

"Just to know that there were people thinking and praying for us,” Amanda said. “So many people rallied together behind Adam through this whole journey that he's been on."