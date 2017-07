Rhinelander (WAOW) -- This year, Hodag organizers raised enough money to fund an entire plane for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

The program sends veterans to Washington D.C. to view memorials created in their honor.

Hodag raised a total of $70,000. The flight will be named after the festival.

The check was presented to the Honor Flight organization after Neal McCoy led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance Sunday night.