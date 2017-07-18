MUST SEE:Car lands on roof after crash

(WQOW) -- Tuesday's Must See Moment is quite the amazing scene.
Authorities in Saint Louis spent their weekend figuring out how a care ended up on top of a house. They say the diver lost control of the vehicle, then hit a pole and launched off a curbside hill. Emergency crews managed to rescue the driver, who was trapped in the vehicle. He was hospitalized, but the house was empty at the time of the crash.
