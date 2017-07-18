Adopt-A-Pet: Little Stevie

Meet our Pet of the Day: Little Stevie!

Little Stevie is a very playful sweetheart. He's a very social little kitten. He's only two months old. He's already neutered, so that's something you don't have to take care of. He actually arrived at the shelter as a stray in early June. He would do best in a house with another playful cat or kitten because he's one that needs interaction.

If you're interested in Little Stevie, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.