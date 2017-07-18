7/18: Bus Bros. Tour Co.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- No plans set for this weekend? Why not tour a brewery or a winery?

All inclusive Brewery and Winery Tours that include all your drinks (glass of wine at each winery and beer flight at each brewery), snacks/water on the bus, a souvenir wine or pint glass, a friendly guide with info on the locations, and local discounts. For public tours we pick up/drop off in front of Parking Structure in Phoenix Park (370 Galloway St.)

Bus Bros. Tour Co. offers private tours and have been doing a lot of Bachelorette, Bachelor, and Birthday Parties. For private tours you can select your route by mixing and matching any brewery,winery, or distillery from our catalog of partners (3 or 4 stops). For private tours we pick up/drop off at a location of their choosing.