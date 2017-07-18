Dairy News: Feltz's Dairy Store

Wisconsin Dairy News - This week in Wisconsin Dairy News: venturing into a new business can be stressful, but one dairy farm family has done it with the foundation of family and proactive change.

A few years back, the Feltz family decided to expand their dairy operation and upgrade to robotic technology as they evolved into a sixth generation of family ownership. November first of 2016, the Feltzes milked their first cows in the robotic milking stalls.

“If you’re not able to adapt," said Jared Feltz from Feltz Family Farms, "You don’t make it to five and six generations and so, my grandpa and my dad they’ve been proactive and they’ve made changes, and we’ve made changes and done things like this.”

As part of the recent farm upgrade, the Feltzes decided to fulfill another dream and build a store onto the front of the new robotic dairy barn; complete with viewing windows for visitors.

“It’s probably been about a ten year process," said Jackie Feltz of Feltz Family Farms, "But it would have been just my husband and I at the time, our kids weren’t quite old enough to help or participate. So now that they’re all grown and interested in coming back to the farm it’s definitely a whole family experience."

The Feltz children all play a role in the business. Jared is the herdsman for the farm, their daughter-in-law Jenna is a tour director, and daughters Taryn and Allison and their son Jake are all managers of the store.

“So far we’ve had very positive responses from the public and so yeah, everything’s been wonderful so far," said Jackie Feltz.

While tours will allow people to get a closer look at the robotic milking barn, the store is filled with unique Wisconsin-made products, and even includes a learning center for kids.

“We put a lot of thought and effort into making this store something unique to the area, so we’re excited for people to come in and experience and check it all out and I think we really want to convey to the public that we are a family owned and operated business that takes care of our cows and the land," said Jackie Feltz.

For more information and store hours log on to www.feltzsdairystore.com.