WXOW Weekend Multimedia Journalist

WXOW News 19 is looking for a full time weekend multi-media journalist.

You must be a solid writer and be able to shoot and edit. Live skills, competitiveness and a team attitude are all required. Web and social media skills, degree and reporting experience preferred. Your DVD needs to prove you have the skill to tell a compelling story.

Send your resume and link to your reel (or DVD) to:

Sean Dwyer

News Director

WXOW News19

3705 County Hwy 25

La Crescent, MN 55947

sdwyer@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V

WXOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

