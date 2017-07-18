Road closures, detours ahead of Country Jam

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Are you going to Country Jam this week? Take a look at the festival's road closures and detours before you come out to the music grounds.

Deputies with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office said Crescent Avenue will be closed to traffic between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road starting on Wednesday at 6 a.m. through Sunday at 2 a.m. Country Jam is a three-day music event that begins Thursday, July 20 and ends Sunday, July 22.

Authorities said residents, who live in the affected area, have been contacted by Country Jam staff and provided vehicle passes to allow them access to the area.

They said all other traffic will be diverted around the festival area using Town Hall Road and Curvue Road or West Cameron Street.

Officials said traffic congestion will likely happen the first day of the festival, which begins Thursday. In previous years, they said traffic delays of two hours or more have happened on Crescent Avenue, South Town Hall Road and Eagle Lane.

During the peak traffic hours at the end of each day's festivities, no traffic will be allowed into the area other than shuttle buses and taxis. Official said there will be no access to the festival grounds or campground from 9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

For anyone parked on a private yard west of the Country Jam grounds, you will have to leave the area westbound on Crescent Avenue, then southbound on Eagle Lane to South Town Hall Road. Local residents with vehicle passes will be allowed into the area.

Organizers with Country Jam said they will be offering a shuttle service from the Memorial High School parking lot to the music grounds. Free parking is available at Memorial High School, and daily or weekend shuttle buses can be purchased on site.