Flooding destroys cash at Burlington bank

BURLINGTON (AP) -- Extensive flooding in southeastern Wisconsin has destroyed the valuable contents of a Burlington bank vault.

Fox River State Bank officials said every dollar in the vault will need to be replaced by the Federal Reserve after flood water last week destroyed the cash.

Bank president Keith Polleck said vaults are water resistant but are not guaranteed to be water proof. As the Fox River rose above flood stage, water in the bank climbed to 21 inches deep.

WISN-TV said now that the river is back below flood stage, restoration crews are in the process of cleaning up. Carpets have been ripped out. Drywall is being replaced. The bank's documents are drying, though most are backed up electronically.

As for the amount of cash destroyed in the vault? Polleck said he can't disclose that.