DOJ takes steps to protect officers from fentanyl exposure

After a Menasha Police Officer fell ill while investigating a drug overdose death, Wisconsin's Department of Justice is taking steps to protect investigators from exposure to dangerous powders, such as the potent opiate Fentanyl.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has ordered the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory Bureau to allow police officers to perform their own field tests at the lab, instead of a crime scene or storage room.

“Law enforcement officers step into the unknown at the start of every shift so we must minimize risks and whenever possible, provide certainty that can save lives,” Attorney General Schimel said. “The influx of fentanyl into our state is troubling because a small amount of the drug has the potential to cause great harm, even to unsuspecting people like law enforcement officers.”

Officers will be supervised by crime lab analysts. Police will go through the field testing while wearing a medical mask or respirator, gloves, and goggles.

The lab has emergency doses of Narcan, which is an antidote that reverses the effects of an opiate overdose.

Last weekend, a Menasha Police Officer investigating a possible drug overdose death started showing symptoms of exposure to fentanyl.

The officer pulled off the highway and went to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for help. A deputy gave the officer two doses of Narcan.

Fentanyl is said to be 50 times more potent than heroin. It is often mixed with other drugs without the user's knowledge.

"Just touching fentanyl or accidentally inhaling the substance during enforcement activity or field testing the substance can result in absorption through the skin and that is one of the biggest dangers with fentanyl," said a report from the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Menasha police continue to investigate the suspected drug overdose. The victim was identified as a 36-year-old Appleton man. His name was not released.