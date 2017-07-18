China auto collision explosion on expressway

China (CNN) - A violent explosion went off when a van hit a parked semi-trailer on an expressway near Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province early on Monday.

Nobody was hurt in the incident while police were investigating into the cause of the blast.

Surveillance footage showed the van taking a bend, but it brushed onto the semi-trailer parked on the shoulder of the expressway.

The expressway had to be closed down while firefighters were fighting the chemical fire on the van. Police video showed burned residues of paints and their containers on the van.

It took one hour and a half to reopen one lane to traffic along that expressway.

Initial inquiries showed that the semi-trailer was carrying steel products while the van was carrying paper and paints.

Samples of the paint were sent for laboratory investigation.