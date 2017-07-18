Pigs loose after rollover semi crash in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Several pigs are on the loose after a roll-over semi-crash on Highway County A near Kasten Road.

"There's the pigs and a high-tension power line on the truck right now," said Watertown Assistant Fire Chief Tim Gordon. Asst. Chief Gordon said crews still need to upright the truck and get the line off before they can "cut the truck to get the other pigs out."

Fire crews said the driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated after the roll-over accident. The pigs were on their way to the Johnsonville Plant. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. News 18 will update you as soon as more information is made available.