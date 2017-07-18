Fall Creek woman accused of stealing $1,300 from man at a gas station

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A Fall Creek woman is accused of stealing money from a man at a gas station in Eau Claire.

Melissa Neuenfeldt, 52, is being charged with misdemeanor theft after reportedly stealing $1,300 from a fellow customer.

According to the criminal complaint, a man reported losing the money on April 15 at the Kwik Trip on Otter Road.

Officers looked at surveillance video and saw Neuenfeldt speaking with the complainant. That's when she covered up what appeared to be a money clip he left on a counter, blocking it from security camera view before reportedly taking it.

Police tracked down Neuenfeldt through a credit card transaction, and she admitted to taking the money but claimed there was only $298, not $1,300.

She is due in court on August 30.