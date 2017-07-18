What should you do if you find money in public?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - When a Fall Creek woman was recently accused of stealing $1,300 from a customer at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip, News 18 wanted to know what you should do if you find money out in the public, and does the quantity of your findings matter?

You've likely heard the saying, "Finders keepers, losers weepers", but how true is that?

Eau Claire Public Information Officer Kyle Roder told News 18 it is illegal to take or use money that is not yours without the owner's consent. That is regardless if it is a penny, $1 million or anything in between.

If you find money that's not yours at a business, like a convenience store, you should turn it into an employee, and it is their job to hold onto it, or contact police.

"It comes down really to an ethical decision," Roder said. "By law, you are committing a theft in those cases because you are depriving a person of that property. The best thing to do if you find it, and you are not at a facility or a store, or a hotel or somewhere where you can turn it into a front desk, contact the local police department, and turn it into an officer."



Police said any time someone tries to claim lost money, they have to be able to answer several questions to claim it, like where it was lost, how much it was and as many specific details as can be provided.



If you find money and turn it into police, the money can legally be yours after 90 days if it isn't claimed. That's assuming you tell police within five days of finding it that you want it.