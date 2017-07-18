Bus drivers needed for the upcoming school year in Chippewa Valley

With school starting up in a little more than a month, bus services are busy finding needed bus drivers in the Chippewa Valley.

Student Transit in Eau Claire currently has the exact amount of drivers as they do buses, which is about 115 units and drivers, but more drivers are needed when they are in a pinch because of employees needing time off and retiring.

General Manager of Student Transit, Martin Klukas, said they would be thrilled to hire at least 10 more drivers for the upcoming school year. He said it is important for applicants to have a good driving background and to enjoy being around kids.

"A good driver is obviously someone who likes kiddos. That's one of those prerequisites. Somebody that wants to make a difference in the lives of people, the lives of our future great Americans, and of course someone behind the wheel that is able to grab the wheel and do it safely," Klukas said.

Student Transit is the busing system for the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts.

Jill Radloff, a bus driver, said she enjoys the flexibility of her job, and that she likes getting to know the students on her bus.

"It's a split shift. So, for me that works out really well. We drive in the morning and then come back in the afternoon. We pick up our buses and do the business, communicate along the way with base if we need to and get back safely," Radloff said.

Student Transit bus system is not the only service short of staff for the 2017-2018 school year. Kobussen Buses Ltd. in Bloomer is also in need of drivers.

Kobussen held an open house from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. They are offering drivers a $1,000 sign-on bonus. For more information on applications and busing services in the Chippewa Valley and surrounding area, you can visit Student Transit and Kobussen Buses Ltd.