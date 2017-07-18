Eau Claire fire officials heed safety warnings on local water ways

Eau Claire (WQOW)- After a missing Eau Claire man was found in the Eau Claire River near Phoenix Park Monday, Eau Claire fire officials are asking the community to be aware of safety hazards along local water ways.

The Eau Claire Police Department said between 2002 and 2012, there were 22 reports of either drownings or near drownings happening in either the Chippewa River or Half Moon Lake. Police said that could mean either an accident or a suicide.

The police department said there have been a few incidences since 2012, averaging out to about one per year. Officials said in about half of those, alcohol was involved in some capacity.

News 18 asked police how that compares to the Eau Claire River and other smaller bodies of water, who said the department has not had many reports in those areas.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said the confluence of the Chippewa and Eau Claire Rivers creates some dangerous current changes. It also has an uneven river bottom with a lot of rocks, which can make it hard to stay stable.

However, the fire department said it's not a particularly dangerous spot when comparing to other locations, and the local river ways as a whole can pose a safety concern.

"It's deceivingly dangerous. Sometimes it appears that it's not moving very fast or the dangers just under the surface aren't there. But there's logs floating down, there's rocks just under the surface you can't see very well, past maybe two feet, and if you go ahead and jump in, in this darker water you could get hurt, and potentially when you get hurt you're not able to swim," said Captain Tony Biasi with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Fire officials said the community should be able to enjoy the local water ways but to do so carefully. They said to always wear a life jacket even if you're just standing along shore and not planning on going in, because you never know what can happen.