LATEST: Former Dunn Co. jailer sentenced in sexual assault incident

Dunn County (WQOW) - The Dunn County jailer, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting an inmate, was sentenced in court on Tuesday.

Ryan Boigenzahn was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of extended supervision on Tuesday in Dunn County.

Prosecutors had requested the judge issue five years in prison. Boigenzahn was fired in 2016 for sexual contact with an inmate, a Class C felony; that prompted a female inmate to come forward and allege that he had put his hand down her pants and spent more than 40 minutes in her Huber dorm out of the view of cameras.

Police said Boigenzahn admitted to the incident, saying he got caught up in the moment.

The judge commented what he did was more than just a mistake – it was a crime. In addition to prison time, Boigenzahn must also register as a sex offender.