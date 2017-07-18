Senate Republicans unveil full state budget proposal, urge Assembly GOP to get on board

Madison (WQOW) -- Governor Scott Walker supports a Republican Senate proposal aimed at ending the state budget impasse, but he will first need Assembly GOP leaders to drop some of their demands in order to get it passed.

The 2017-19 budget was due on the Governor's desk by June 30, but Assembly Republicans have been standing their ground by insisting there are new revenues created to fund transportation -- something Walker and Senate GOP leaders oppose.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) unveiled a full 600 page budget proposal, which includes items already passed by the Joint Finance Committee.

The proposal also lays out plans for K-12 education, transportation and taxes.

"There's still huge investment in K-12, we will still have more money for local roads - it keeps the three major southeastern Wisconsin highway projects on track," said Sen. Fitzgerald.



But Senate Republicans are still planning to ask the Governor to sign off on $895 million in new bonding - or borrowing - $712 million of which would go towards those new road projects.

Assembly Republicans said just last week they will not support new bonding for roads without an equal increase in transportation revenues through new taxes or fees.

"I'd like to take a crack at the Assembly's proposition that there should be no additional bonding. That's totally unrealistic," said a frustrated Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), the Senate co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos gave a diplomatic response to the plan Tuesday afternoon, saying he would give the proposal fair consideration.

"It's clear we agree on a vast majority of the items in the two-year spending plan," wrote Speaker Vos in an email. "We want to make a significant investment in schools and a reduction in taxes for working families. We appreciate that Senator Fitzgerald also admitted that additional revenue is needed for our roads; if not today, sometime in the future."

Democratic legislators - who can only watch Republican infighting and hope for the best - believe Assembly GOP leaders are the only ones making sense.

"It's really frustrating to talk about tax breaks when I'm driving down pot holes all over the place to get to work, as the rest of you are when you come to work," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-Middleton).

Along with cuts to both property and income taxes, the Senate budget proposal would eliminate the Alternative Minimum Tax, the Forestry Mill tax and - in the second year of the budget - the Personal Property Tax, which businesses pay on their equipment.

Sen. Fitzgerald said those cuts meet the Governor's desire to reduce the overall tax burden.

It is likely Assembly Republicans will go along with all of those cuts, but Sen. Fitzgerald said they have to also give up on any tax increases for roads.

"They have to understand - I think the speaker understands - it's gotta be something that's gonna be palatable to the Senate and certainly to the Governor at this point," said Sen. Fitzgerald.

"While we may not be on the same page on a few items, there isn't a reason why we can't work through the differences to find solutions that can pass both chambers in the coming weeks," wrote Speaker Vos.

Bridging those differences has proven very difficult to date.