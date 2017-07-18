Wisconsin State Amateur Golf - Second Round - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin State Amateur Golf - Second Round

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Oconomowoc (WQOW) -- At the halfway mark of the Wisconsin State Amateur, Eau Claire's Matt Tolan is in a tie for fifth at -3, two strokes off the lead.

Spring Valley's Tyler Leach is tied for eighth, with Garrett Loomis of River Falls tied for twelfth.  Thomas Longbella (T43, +7) of Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire's Ryan Isaacson (T52, +8) also make the cut. 

Wisconsin State Amateur leaderboard:
https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1759/contest/5/leaderboard.htm

