Wisconsin State Amateur Golf - Second Round

Oconomowoc (WQOW) -- At the halfway mark of the Wisconsin State Amateur, Eau Claire's Matt Tolan is in a tie for fifth at -3, two strokes off the lead.
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach is tied for eighth, with Garrett Loomis of River Falls tied for twelfth. Thomas Longbella (T43, +7) of Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire's Ryan Isaacson (T52, +8) also make the cut.
Wisconsin State Amateur leaderboard:
https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1759/contest/5/leaderboard.htm
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.