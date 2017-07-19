NWL All-Star Game

Wausau (WQOW) -- The South defeats the North, 6-2, in the 2017 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Wausau's Athletic Park.



Zach Gilles of the Express goes 1-2 at the plate, singling to center in his first at bat in the 7th inning. Eau Claire teammate Victor Chavez pitches 1/3 of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one.