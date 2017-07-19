Adopt-A-Pet: Rugby

Meet our Pet of the Day: Rugby!
Rugby is a cute, little Chihuahua mix. He's five years old, but he's got a lot of energy. He is already neutered too. Rugby is friendly and outgoing. He'd do best in a home with kids that understand that, with a small dog, you need to treat them gently. He will do well if you have other pets too, so that shouldn't be a concern.
If you're interested in Rugby, or want to learn more about the other animals available for adoption, contact the Dunn Co. Humane Society.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.