Adopt-A-Pet: Rugby

Meet our Pet of the Day: Rugby!

Rugby is a cute, little Chihuahua mix. He's five years old, but he's got a lot of energy. He is already neutered too. Rugby is friendly and outgoing. He'd do best in a home with kids that understand that, with a small dog, you need to treat them gently. He will do well if you have other pets too, so that shouldn't be a concern.

If you're interested in Rugby, or want to learn more about the other animals available for adoption, contact the Dunn Co. Humane Society.

