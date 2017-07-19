Wisconsin DOJ arrests 80-plus during nationwide internet operation

Wisconsin Department of Justice officials said Wednesday that they arrested dozens of people this spring as part of a national push to capture child sex predators.

Agency officials announced that they arrested about 80 people as part of Operation Broken Heart in April and May. The operation involved 62 task forces around the country and targeted offenders who traffic in child pornography, entice children online, engage in child sex trafficking and engage in child sex tourism.

Sixteen of the arrests were in 13 Wisconsin counties as part of a separate, weeklong effort dubbed Operation New Hope at the end of May.

Nationwide, authorities said they arrested 1,012 suspected child predators from more than 40 states.

"There is no higher charge I have as Attorney General than to lock up sexual predators and to empower our local law enforcement to do the same," Attorney General Brad Schimel said in a news release.