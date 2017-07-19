Spooner man dies after motorcycle crash in Washburn County - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Spooner man dies after motorcycle crash in Washburn County

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect
Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol

Washburn County (WQOW) - A man from Spooner has died after his motorcycle crashed in Washburn County.

On Saturday, shortly after 3 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash on County Highway A in the Township of Evergreen, west of Spooner.

Authorities said Jerome Burnham, 68, of Spooner, was driving a motorcycle westbound on County Highway A and negotiated a curve in the road. They said his motorcycle left the roadway.

According to a press release, two Spooner police officers found Burnham pulse-less and not breathing. Authorities said they, along with first responders, did CPR and used a defibrillator. 

Authorities said Burnham regained his breathing and had a pulse. He was airlifted to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.