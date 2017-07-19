Spooner man dies after motorcycle crash in Washburn County

Washburn County (WQOW) - A man from Spooner has died after his motorcycle crashed in Washburn County.
On Saturday, shortly after 3 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash on County Highway A in the Township of Evergreen, west of Spooner.
Authorities said Jerome Burnham, 68, of Spooner, was driving a motorcycle westbound on County Highway A and negotiated a curve in the road. They said his motorcycle left the roadway.
According to a press release, two Spooner police officers found Burnham pulse-less and not breathing. Authorities said they, along with first responders, did CPR and used a defibrillator.
Authorities said Burnham regained his breathing and had a pulse. He was airlifted to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
